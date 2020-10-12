https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/andrew-cuomo-u-s-attorney-general-biden-reportedly-considering/

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is reportedly considering making Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his attorney general if elected president, Axios reported Sunday.

Cuomo chairs the National Governors Association, where aides have reportedly started looking at potential replacements for Cuomo if Biden is elected, Axios reported. Democratic donors said Biden and Como’s history of friendship would factor into his consideration for the appointment, the outlet noted.

However, Cuomo’s office said he has no interest in serving in a cabinet position, Axios reported.

TRENDING: Lucille Ball’s great-granddaughter dead at age 31

“100% he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him,” Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s senior adviser said, according to Axios.

BREAKING: As this DOJ protects Biden despite evidence of personal corruption, Biden gang leaks that a Biden DOJ will target @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/jUAaRsQdyj — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 11, 2020

The attorney general would be responsible for leading investigations, potentially into allegations of misconduct involving President Donald Trump and managing the federal response to current social justice issues such as police violence and systemic racism, according to Axios.

Would you like to see Andrew Cuomo as U.S. attorney general? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Biden is expected to appoint a diverse cabinet if elected, Axios reported. Other potential attorney general nominees include former acting attorney general Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams, according to the outlet.

Biden and Cuomo met in the 1980s and worked together during Hurricane Sandy restoration efforts, Axios reported.

“When one of them needs something, it’s automatic,” a person familiar with their relationship said to Axios. “It’s not a calculation.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

