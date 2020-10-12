https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-new-york/2020/10/12/id/991520

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he has no interest in going to the nation’s capital and working in a presidential Cabinet if Joe Biden wins the election.

During an appearance on the “Today” show, Cuomo was asked about whether he’d be interested in accepting a job as Biden’s attorney general, the day after a report claimed he was being considered for the role.

“I would say, ‘You are an old friend you, are a good friend. You’re going to win this election. You’re going to be the president. I’ll help you any way I can,'” Cuomo said regarding what he would tell Biden if he was asked to serve in his administration.

“I’m a New Yorker. I said I would serve as governor and those rumors — those are only from people who want to get me out of New York. I don’t know why but that’s where that’s coming from.”

Cuomo added, “I have no interest in going to Washington. I said when this COVID situation started, just so I had total credibility with the people of the state, I’m not running for president. I’m not running for vice president. I don’t want to go to Washington. I just am giving you the straight advice as your governor and that’s where I am.”

Amid Cuomo’s claims that he has no interest in working in Washington, he has released a book that discusses how he led his state in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which as of Monday had infected nearly 8 million Americans and killed close to 220,000.

