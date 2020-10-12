https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-its-a-fact-that-many-gop-lawmakers-would-attack-jesus-if-he-came-to-congress-nearly-all-gop-lawmakers-are-christians

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed without evidence on Monday that “many” Republican members of Congress would attack Jesus if he came to Congress despite the fact that over 99 percent of Republican members of Congress identify as Christian.

“Sick and tired of Republicans who co-opt faith as an excuse to advance bigotry and barbarism,” the far-left congresswoman claimed on Twitter. “Fact is, if today Christ himself came to the floor of Congress and repeated his teachings, many would malign him as a radical and eject him from the chamber.”

“When politicians use faith as an excuse to pass and uphold laws that seize control of people’s bodies but not guarantee them healthcare, feed the poor, shelter the homeless, or welcome the stranger, you have to wonder if it’s really about faith at all,” she later claimed.

Ocasio-Cortez’s claims are not factually supported anywhere in the real world as nearly all Republican members of Congress identify as being Christian.

“In the 116th Congress, just two of the 252 GOP members do not identify as Christian: Reps. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and David Kustoff, R-Tenn., are Jewish,” Pew Research Center reported. “Among Republicans and those who lean toward the Republican Party in the general public, 82% of registered voters are Christians, compared with about 99% of Republicans in Congress.”

According to numbers compiled by Pew Research Center, 99.2 percent of the Republican members of Congress identify as Christian.

Ocasio-Cortez’s sensational and unsubstantiated remarks come as confirmation hearings began on Monday for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who is a devout Catholic.

