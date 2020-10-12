http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cyFWrccR3BQ/

At least 12 people were shot, two fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia.

Fox 29 reports there were at least 11 separate shootings, which left behind 12 victims, two of whom succumbed to their wounds.

The first of the two fatalities occurred Saturday night around 9 p.m., when police found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in “the 600 block of Gradland Street.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatality occurred approximately an hour later, when a 54-year-old woman was shot in the head.

As for non-fatal shootings, NBC 10 reports the incidents occurred with great rapidity Sunday morning. There was a shooting at 12:18 a.m., followed by another at 12:21 a.m., a third at 1:21 a.m., a fourth at 1:23 a.m., and a fifth at 1:25 a.m.

The five early morning shootings on Sunday resulted in six wounded victims.

Violence was also evident in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago over the weekend, with 50 shot and four killed. Breitbart News reported that 14 people were shot, two fatally, last Wednesday alone in Chicago.

And in Los Angeles, another Democrat-controlled city, Breitbart News reported shootings surged two weeks ago. CBS Los Angeles reported LAPD chief Michael Moore noting there were 11 shootings between September 29, 2020, and October 2, 2020.

Moore explained that 40 people under the age of 18 had been shot in the city, including nine under the age of ten, January 1, 2020, through October 2, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

