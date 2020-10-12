https://www.outkick.com/falcons-fire-dan-quinn-and-gm-thomas-dimitroff/

The Atlanta Falcons announced tonight that head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have been let go:

BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020

This puts the Falcons in the same boat as the Texans in that they are searching for both a new head coach and general manager. The Jets, who are likely to move on from Adam Gase, are probably keeping GM Joe Douglas. It remains to be seen what the Lions will do with GM Bob Quinn if/when they get rid of Matt Patricia.

The Falcons started the season 0-5, following two straight 7-9 seasons after blowing their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in the Super Bowl in early 2017.

