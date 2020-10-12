https://www.dailywire.com/news/beautiful-moment-the-mainstream-media-wont-report-on-candace-owens-blexit-event-ends-with-national-anthem-singing

After an estimated 2,000-plus people marched in Washington, D.C., as part of the Candace Owens-founded BLEXIT movement, one of the members led demonstrators in the singing of our national anthem — a moment Owens said comes in stark contrast to the left-wing Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black Lives Matter protests end with rioting, looting, and the destruction of minority communities,” Owens captioned the video of the anthem singing. “BLEXIT protests end with 2,000+ black and Latino Americans singing the national anthem.”

The conservative author and pundit also noted that the moment would be ignored by the mainstream media: “This is a beautiful moment that the mainstream media won’t report on,” she wrote.

Adding an American flag emoji, Owens concluded the post, “I’m so proud.”

As shown in the video, demonstrators belt out the Star-Spangled Banner, before breaking out in “U-S-A” chants.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protests have given way to violence in recent months, according to a Princeton Study ironically highlighting the movement’s general peacefulness. The study found that the left-wing protesters were violent about 570 times in over 220 locations across the country while demonstrating against alleged racial injustices.

“Princeton University group studies 3 months of Black Lives Matter protests. [The] intent is to show they are ‘overwhelmingly peaceful,’” reported Byron York. “But [the] report reveals nearly 570 violent demonstrations–riots–in nearly 220 locations spread all across country.”

The BLEXIT event on Saturday focused on support for law enforcement officials — again in stark contrast with the BLM movement, which has explicitly called for the defunding of police nationally.

“Black and Latinos Americans do not support the Marxist, anti-police rhetoric that has become fashionable in the media,” Owens tweeted on Saturday. “Today, thousands of us have descended upon Washington D.C. to [back the blue]. Minorities do not belong to the Left.”

As predicted by Owens, the mainstream media largely ignored the BLEXIT event, aside from a hit piece by ABC News suggesting Owens had to pay for support. Instead, Owens said, she had made it public that she would provide finical assistance to some demonstrators who wanted to attend but were too financially strapped to make the trip.

During an appearance on The Daily Wire’s “The Ben Shapiro Show: Sunday Special” in September, Owens criticized BLM for propagating the “big lie” that police are unjustly targeting black Americans.

“If you are truly, sincerely a white supremacist in America, the best thing you could do is do nothing and let black America tend to itself because what we do to ourselves, right, when left unattended to ourselves is way worse when you look at the statistics than allowing any other group to come in and try to do anything to us,” Owens said. “And that’s including, of course, police officers, who are not killing black Americans for no reason.”

Systemic racism, she added, “is not at all an obstacle to black Americans today. There is no systemic racism. There is no law. There is nothing that says I cannot do something as a black person that you can do, so it’s completely false. What we’re really talking about is the fact that people want to absolve themselves of personal responsibility, and we’re being helped.”

