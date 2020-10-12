https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/10/12/biden-considering-a-surprising-choice-for-attorney-general/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ben Shapiro Highlights How the Dems’ Radical Threats Over SCOTUS Could Torpedo Biden’s Chances
September 21, 2020
Porn Video Takes Over Zoom Broadcast During Court Hearing for 17 Year Old Twitter Hacker — Take A Look
August 5, 2020
GOP Has a Good Laugh at Democrats’ Effort to Duplicate People Clapping for Kamala Harris
August 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy