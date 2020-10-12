https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-forgets-mitt-romneys-name-got-trouble-running-senator-mormon-governor-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name on Monday while speaking to reporters on a tarmac before he boarded a flight to Toledo, Ohio.

Biden was asked about SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith and if it should be considered during her confirmation hearing.

Joe Biden couldn’t remember Mitt Romney’s name — he’s just “the Mormon guy, the governor.”

Wow.

“I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor,” said Biden.

WATCH:

