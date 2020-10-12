https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-cant-remember-mitt-romneys-name

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has provided those questioning the former vice president’s cognitive ability more ammunition, as Biden apparently forgot the name of Utah governor Mitt Romney.

“I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon—the governor” said Biden in reference to Romney.

Biden forgets Romney’s name “I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor” pic.twitter.com/h2oE4IBw4G — Jewish Deplorable ?? (@TrumpJew) October 12, 2020

Recently, Biden appeared to have forgotten the name of the great recession, as well as the details of a stimulus package he oversaw while service as Vice-President to Barack Obama.

Biden, whose cognitive abilities have been called into question by President Trump, also told WAP artist Cardi B that he had “four kids,” and “five grandkids.”

Joe Biden told Cardi B this morning he has five grand kids. He has seven. pic.twitter.com/5Mp2jSnqJp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 17, 2020

Biden actually has seven grandchildren: Natalie, Robert, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and a seventh baby Biden, who is the son of Hunter Biden.