http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vn2WB3FcNn8/

Former Vice President Joe Biden is opting to ignore Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day—a holiday being embraced by progressives to honor Native Americans.

Biden’s campaign released a statement on Monday honoring Native Americans for having “kept faith with the rich spiritual traditions and heritage of their ancestors, often in the face of policies and violence that sought to strip them of both.”

“Our nation has never lived up to our full promise of equality for all — especially not when it comes to the rights of the indigenous people who were here long before ships arrived from Europe,” the former vice president said.

Biden further added that his administration would seek to rectify the “unfulfilled promise” America had towards its original inhabitants.

“I’ll make tribal sovereignty and upholding our federal trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations the cornerstones of federal Indian policy. I’ll support self-determination and promote self-governance,” the Democrat nominee pledged.

The statement made no mention of Columbus Day, a federal holiday since the 1960s, which also fell on Monday. Biden’s omission of Christopher Columbus comes as progressives have sought in recent years to not only contextualize the Italian explorer’s legacy because of his mistreatment of Native Americans, but repudiate it as well.

As such, in cities across the country, Democrat mayors and elected officials have removed statues depicting Columbus. In areas where elected officials have failed to act, protesters have toppled the statue themselves, as was the case in Baltimore, Maryland, over the summer.

In contrast to Biden’s omission of Columbus Day, President Donald Trump opted to celebrate the holiday on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

