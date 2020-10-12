https://www.redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/12/bill-maher-beautifully-lights-up-adam-schiff-about-california-exodus/

In one of my first pieces I wrote during my return to RedState was a piece in which I asked California Governor Gavin Newsom, “What more do you want from me?”

In my “Letter of Frustration,” I asked the Governor, how much more am I supposed to give of my time and treasure to ensure that California succeeds. I received a lot of support for the piece but from the sources which I would expect that type of support. Of late, I have seen more people complain about the failures of the State, but one recent addition to the list has me laughing: Bill Maher.

In an appearance on his show, Maher opened fire on Adam Schiff about the continued failures of the state. His rant adds another layer of beauty as Schiff looks more like a deer in the headlights than he normally does.

Maher:

“Look, you’re a Congressman from California. I know some of this is not in your domain because you go to Washington to work on national issues, but I live in California so I am going to b**** a little, can I? Because, you know, uh, I mean there is an exodus, I wan… California businesses are leaving the state in droves. In just 2018 and 2019, which were economic boom years, 765 commercial facilities left, um, 13,000 businesses left between 2009 and 2016, look I came out here in 1983, I found paradise, I love California. (Applause) I do, I don’t want to leave….(cheering)”

You know the “but” is coming.

“Um, but I feel like I’m living in Italy in the 70s or something. Super high taxes, potholes on the road, fiii (fires?) I don’t know what I’m getting for my super-high taxes. And I do unders… this talk of exodus, you know, I’ll tell you, People talk about this a lot now and people are leaving like in my industry Joe Rogan left, um Ben Shapiro, sorry ladies (HARHAR), Elon Musk talks about leaving, what do you say about that as a California representative?”

Schiff starts to try to dance around the issue with some talk about making California a more business-friendly state, how progressive ideals are not “incompatible” with attracting business or allowing businesses to thrive, except the whole part about how it is the progressive policies that have driven the businesses out.

Watch the interaction here:

Lefty @BillMaher complains to @AdamSchiff about “exodus” from Democrat-controlled California. “I feel like I’m living in Italy in the 70s or something — super high taxes, potholes in the road, I don’t know what I’m getting for my super-high taxes.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/8eIc4qqEQ3 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 10, 2020

A 2015 study found that CA was DEAD LAST in manufacturing investment. Schiff wants to pretend like it isn’t the state’s progressive policies that drive people out but let’s review one outfits reasons why businesses are leaving.

Number 1 is taxes. Color me shocked. This goes without saying that progressive policies require high taxes. File this under DUH.

Number 2 is wages. California has a 15 dollar an hour minimum wage coming down the pike and many businesses are fleeing before that goes into effect. Progressive fights for higher minimum wages have plagued the state for years.

Number 3 is unions. And who do Unions support? Progressives. Next?

Number 4 is environmental regulations. And who put in all of the environmental regulations? Progressives.

Sorry there Schiff. Progressives killed this state. Progressive policies are definitely incompatible with business. I hope voters wake up to it, but after watching what has happened over the last couple of decades, I don’t hold much hope.

