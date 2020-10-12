https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-exclusive-agitator-involved-saturdays-murder-denver-jacob-kelly-leader-antifa-blm-denver/

On Saturday it was reported that a local Denver news producer and the news agency’s ‘bodyguard’ were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies on Saturday. What we didn’t discuss was the agitator who stirred up the mess and who has done it before, Jacob Kelly.

All initial reports had indicated that the murder of a Trump supporter in Denver on Saturday was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police later issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

TRENDING: HOLY HELL! Joe Biden Looks Like Death in Erie, Pennsylvania — Something Is Wrong with Old Joe!

But as we previously pointed out, the shooter had numerous anti-Trump and radical left posts on his social media.

So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From [email protected] the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his [email protected] Trump.

What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

We were the first to report the shooter’s name, Mathew Dolloff, is missing on the Colorado list of Registered Security Guards in Denver. More people overnight have reported this same observation.

Last night we reported more on the actual event and altercation between the shooter, Dolloff, and the Trump supporter, Lee Keltner, who died.

We showed pictures from the event where Keltner and Dolloff face off and have provided a video of the event:

Photos from the incident put together shows how the shooting in #Denver at the protest occurred. #denvershooting #denverprotests pic.twitter.com/1vUtnhMl7q — The Up2Dater (@UptoDateNewz) October 12, 2020

But there is more information regarding another individual behind the incident in Denver that ended in the murder of an innocent American.

A guy in a Black Guns Matter shirt was out stirring up trouble after the event with the Trump supporters in Denver was over. He started screaming and trying to get others into a fight:

Important context: man in “Black Guns Matter” shirt urges conservatives to mace him. “F*ck around and find out,” he says. Another man shoots the victim off screen during the altercation. pic.twitter.com/hzPC1gmQvO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

The man’s name is Jacob Kelly. He’s one of the leaders of the Denver area Antifa-Black Lives Matter (BLM) insurgents. This is the guy that was starting all of the fights. As you can see, the Denver Post photographer we mentioned last night, Helen Richardson, is always right next to him capturing the action. He was involved in multiple previous assaults and was arrested several times by the Denver PD.

Kelly was involved in a fight at Bernie rally in February of 2020.

Here is a video of Kelly’s fight at the Bernie event:

On June 23, 2020, Kelly was leading a takeover of the Denver City Counsel meeting demanding to defund the police. Kelly was arrested on July 3, 2020, at a Denver Antifa-BLM event. Kelly was still around after all the violence he has incurred to date and instigated a fight with Lee Kelter who then stepped away and was attacked and shot dead by Mathew Dolloff.

Here is a composite by Yaacov Apelbaum of the many events related to Jacob Kelly:

Mathew Dolloff, the killer of Trump supporter Keltner was not alone. He acted with the agitator Jacob Kelly – a leader of the Antifa-BLM movement in Denver.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

