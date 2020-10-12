https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/10/12/breaking-trumps-latest-covid-test-results-are-in-n1041492

President Trump has officially tested negative for COVID-19, according to a letter from White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a memo from Dr. Conley on Twitter, in which he explained, “I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card.”

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgeneric RNA, and PCR style threshold measurements, as well as an ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” Conley continued. “This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others.”

President Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday, and is hosting a rally in Florida Monday evening.

