The latest update from the White House physician said that President Donald Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted the

statement from Dr. Sean Conley to her official social media account on Monday.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on conservative days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” read the statement.

“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status,” Conley continued and listed the numerous criteria used for his determination.

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others,” he concluded.

Trump upended the news cycle when

he tweeted on Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. He received treatment during a weekend stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and returned to the White House on Oct. 5. He said that he had experienced only mild symptoms from the virus.

Conley had said in a

previous update on Saturday that the president was no longer contagious so that he could continue campaigning in public. Many critics noted that the language he used tiptoed around whether the president had tested negative or not.

The new update clearly settled the issue on Monday.

‘A protective glow’

The president touted his medical results in a

phone interview Sunday with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape.

And I have to tell you, I feel fantastically, I really feel good,” the president said.

“I even feel good by the fact that the word ‘immunity’ means something. Having really a protective glow means something,” he concluded. “I think it’s very important to have that. To have that is a very important thing.

Here’s more about the president’s health:

