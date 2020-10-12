https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/bret-baiers-got-a-great-question-for-joe-biden-in-light-of-bidens-past-remarks-on-court-packing-video/

Joe Biden’s been pretty reluctant to tell the public whether or not he is in favor of court packing. According to him in a recent interview, they “don’t deserve” to know how he feels about it until after the election.

But Joe wasn’t always so cagey about this issue:

Biden 8/11/1987 on FDR Supreme Court packing (context: Bork nom):

May 1937 “Judiciary Committee was controlled by Democrats all loyal New Dealers. Though they supported FDR political ends, they refused to allow him to pursue them through judicial means. Integrity of the Court…” pic.twitter.com/9R0yuQEOOe — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 12, 2020

Sounds like Joe Biden wasn’t a fan of court packing, then.

Which raises a question, and Bret Baier’s as good a guy as any to ask it:

So he’s answered it before… have his thoughts/views changed? https://t.co/BtFH9e0sdf — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 12, 2020

Contrary to what Biden says, the American public deserves to know.

Come on Joe. Remember this? I’m sure you still believe that it’s right, don’t you? https://t.co/NpU90OelXV — Rick Payne (@RickPayneSr) October 12, 2020

