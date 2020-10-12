https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/bret-baiers-got-a-great-question-for-joe-biden-in-light-of-bidens-past-remarks-on-court-packing-video/

Joe Biden’s been pretty reluctant to tell the public whether or not he is in favor of court packing. According to him in a recent interview, they “don’t deserve” to know how he feels about it until after the election.

But Joe wasn’t always so cagey about this issue:

Sounds like Joe Biden wasn’t a fan of court packing, then.

Which raises a question, and Bret Baier’s as good a guy as any to ask it:

Contrary to what Biden says, the American public deserves to know.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...