Those who have wanted to go forward with wedding plans despite the pandemic have had to manage their expectations, focusing on those closest to them and hosting intimate ceremonies rather than huge parties.

Traveling has been difficult for some, and yet others have been barred completely solely for health reasons.

Nursing home inhabitants especially faced a lot of isolation, and celebrations had to be brought to them rather than vice versa.

But those with the strongest of bonds with their elderly family members have adjusted to include them. Some have shown up to celebrate from outside windows or glass doors so that their loved ones could still experience some of the magic of the special day.

Clay and Megan Moore of Russellville, Arkansas, had one very special woman they just had to see on their wedding day. Clay’s grandmother, in a nursing home, couldn’t be left out of the festivities.

So, shortly after exchanging vows, the couple rushed to see her, still dressed in their wedding finery, so that she could participate in their celebration.

Heath Whorton of Whorton Photo & Film captured the beautiful moment as the newlyweds peeked in through a window and grandma looked out, happy but with a tissue clutched in one hand.

It’s a photo that has touched many people and is fairly representative of the year we’ve collectively been having.

“Clay and Megan made a special trip to see Clay’s grandmother in the nursing home after their ceremony,” Whorton said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“The pure happiness in her face during this entire moment is one that had us all in tears. It’s another moment that I feel like deserves it’s own place.”

“2020 hasn’t been easy on anyone, but tonight I am reminded that there are people out there that are having to talk to some of the most important people in their lives through a glass window on their wedding day.”

Ragena Moore, identifying herself as Clay’s mother, commented on the share of the image to express her heartfelt gratitude.

“Heath, thank you so much!” she wrote. “You captured a special moment in such a beautiful way!!!”

“My mom wanted to be at the wedding so badly, but we knew there was no way! I’m so happy the kids chose to take the wedding to her!”

While it’s still sad that so many grandparents haven’t been able to make it to weddings during quarantine, these kinds of visits certainly ease the pain.

And now this family has a unique photo to remind them of a strange but beautiful time when they made the most of their special day and the people who mattered the most.

