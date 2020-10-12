https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/california-governor-forces-churches-close-massive-street-riots-lakers-win-totally-acceptable-police-assaulted-video/

Churches are not allowed to hold regular services in California.

But massive street riots and celebrations are completely acceptable after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Final.

The celebrations included fireworks and assaulting police.

What COVID?

