Churches are not allowed to hold regular services in California.
But massive street riots and celebrations are completely acceptable after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Final.
The celebrations included fireworks and assaulting police.
What COVID?
Los Angeles is taking to the streets outside of Staples Center after the the Lakers win championship No. 17. pic.twitter.com/w25dbE76hZ
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 12, 2020