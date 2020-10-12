https://www.dailywire.com/news/cardi-b-under-fire-for-hosting-las-vegas-party-with-little-social-distancing-few-masks

After being slapped with a defamation lawsuit, rapper Cardi B has come under fire for hosting her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend, which featured little social distancing and almost no masks.

“Cardi B has been come under fire for brazenly hosting a wild birthday party in Las Vegas, with seemingly little regard for face masks and social distancing rules,” the Daily Mail reported. “The rapper was branded ‘irresponsible’ by fans after she shared a photo of herself face planted in a huge crowd of party-goers during her 28th birthday celebrations on Saturday. “

Cardi B’s decision to not only host a party of such magnitude but also to post in social media is especially puzzling in light of the fact that she publicly trolled President Trump for not wearing a mask after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now 😩😩😩 https://t.co/jp6NTiGztO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

Cardi B’s followers expressed outrage on social media.

“So celebrities don’t think social distancing applies to them too? Got it,” said one Instagram user.

“No care in the world of getting covid19,” said another user.

“Social distancing at its finest,” said another.

Cardi B has not commented on the matter as if this writing.

The controversy for the “WAP” singer comes after she was slapped with a defamation suit for denouncing “racist MAGA supporters” in a video. The plaintiffs claim she wrongfully slandered them.

In early September, Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens became tangled in a Twitter feud after Owens said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was racist because he interviewed the rapper as part of his pitch to black voters. Owens claimed the stunt was a cheap appeal to the black community. During the argument, Cardi B tweeted a video of her sister arguing with Trump supporters at a beach, denouncing them as racist homophobes.

“You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” she tweeted.

As The Daily Wire reported in September, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset, amid cheating rumors.

“The split comes amid rumors of Offset’s cheating, which have plagued the marriage from the beginning,” the DW reported. “Back in January 2018, Cardi B ‘outwardly confirmed’ that her husband ‘was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot,’ PEOPLE said.”

“No, it’s not right for a n**** to cheat…But what you want me to do?” the rapper tweeted. “Go f*** me another n****? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different so.”

