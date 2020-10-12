https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/12/cbs-news-fact-check-of-sen-lindsey-grahams-statement-about-acbs-2017-confirmation-is-blatant-partisan-hackery/

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett began today, and Sen. Lindsey Graham reminded the committee that the judge has already been through the vetting process with a bipartisan outcome.

CBS News seemed to think they were getting the best of Graham with this tweet:

Lindsey Graham says Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 “with a bipartisan vote.” Only three Democrats voted to confirm her https://t.co/uScvfX9o80 pic.twitter.com/yQcBfYb7Me — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2020

They could have just said Graham correctly stated that vote was bipartisan, but it wasn’t going to happen:

This is just blatant partisan hackery https://t.co/h6k0gy7VHC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2020

@CBSNews was clearly at least trying to insinuate that Graham was wrong, but he wasn’t:

This is what “bipartisan” means …. https://t.co/lOyCK7UpON — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 12, 2020

The mainstream media is so so Left they can’t even admit when Rs say the truth. https://t.co/yNLgFnvg86 — Cal🦞 (@AnonymousStaffr) October 12, 2020

The MSM fact checkers will often twist themselves into pretzels rather than admit a Republican said something factual.

Does someone want to tell @CBSNews what the definition of “bipartisan” means? https://t.co/zvJ5VRrtyy — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 12, 2020

So then the vote was, in fact, bipartisan? This is comedy at this point. https://t.co/3t65RU7N2L — Jenna Noel (@JennaJ) October 12, 2020

Also known as a bipartisan vote https://t.co/eOht5ZbJje — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020

That’s what bipartisan means. This tweet reads like some partisan hack wrote it, not a “news” organization. https://t.co/EmKjhl142B — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2020

It’s definitely not the own that whoever wrote CBS News’ tweet thought it was.

did the @DNCWarRoom take over CBS twitter account? https://t.co/1PNBNLQeYv — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 12, 2020

Frankly it wouldn’t surprise us.

