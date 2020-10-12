https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/12/cbs-news-fact-check-of-sen-lindsey-grahams-statement-about-acbs-2017-confirmation-is-blatant-partisan-hackery/

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett began today, and Sen. Lindsey Graham reminded the committee that the judge has already been through the vetting process with a bipartisan outcome.

CBS News seemed to think they were getting the best of Graham with this tweet:

They could have just said Graham correctly stated that vote was bipartisan, but it wasn’t going to happen:

@CBSNews was clearly at least trying to insinuate that Graham was wrong, but he wasn’t:

The MSM fact checkers will often twist themselves into pretzels rather than admit a Republican said something factual.

It’s definitely not the own that whoever wrote CBS News’ tweet thought it was.

Frankly it wouldn’t surprise us.

