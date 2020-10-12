https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/12/cbs-news-fact-check-of-sen-lindsey-grahams-statement-about-acbs-2017-confirmation-is-blatant-partisan-hackery/
The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett began today, and Sen. Lindsey Graham reminded the committee that the judge has already been through the vetting process with a bipartisan outcome.
CBS News seemed to think they were getting the best of Graham with this tweet:
Lindsey Graham says Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 “with a bipartisan vote.”
Only three Democrats voted to confirm her https://t.co/uScvfX9o80 pic.twitter.com/yQcBfYb7Me
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2020
They could have just said Graham correctly stated that vote was bipartisan, but it wasn’t going to happen:
This is just blatant partisan hackery https://t.co/h6k0gy7VHC
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2020
@CBSNews was clearly at least trying to insinuate that Graham was wrong, but he wasn’t:
This is what “bipartisan” means …. https://t.co/lOyCK7UpON
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 12, 2020
The mainstream media is so so Left they can’t even admit when Rs say the truth. https://t.co/yNLgFnvg86
— Cal🦞 (@AnonymousStaffr) October 12, 2020
The MSM fact checkers will often twist themselves into pretzels rather than admit a Republican said something factual.
Does someone want to tell @CBSNews what the definition of “bipartisan” means? https://t.co/zvJ5VRrtyy
— MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 12, 2020
Yes @CBSNews, that’s what “bipartisan” means. https://t.co/TH6RMvjE2j
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 12, 2020
So then the vote was, in fact, bipartisan? This is comedy at this point. https://t.co/3t65RU7N2L
— Jenna Noel (@JennaJ) October 12, 2020
Also known as a bipartisan vote https://t.co/eOht5ZbJje
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020
That’s what bipartisan means.
This tweet reads like some partisan hack wrote it, not a “news” organization. https://t.co/EmKjhl142B
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2020
So Fact Check….True? https://t.co/ZMQ2pYIzSI
— BMichaelDunn (@VolbeckWasRight) October 12, 2020
It’s definitely not the own that whoever wrote CBS News’ tweet thought it was.
did the @DNCWarRoom take over CBS twitter account? https://t.co/1PNBNLQeYv
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 12, 2020
Frankly it wouldn’t surprise us.