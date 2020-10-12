https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cdc-first-said-not-wear-masks-wear-masks-masks-better-vaccines-now-new-evidence-shows-masks-dont-work/

Six months ago Dr. Robert Redfield told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee that healthy people should not wear face masks.

CDC Director Robert Redfield on masks, 6 months ago, prior to the “new science”: pic.twitter.com/idEfQ2RpYF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 16, 2020

Dr. Redfield even tweeted about it.

CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel #coronavirus. #2019nCoV is not spreading in communities in the US. Take everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of respiratory illness. https://t.co/A2r88U6i1q pic.twitter.com/dw7ajtfMly — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) February 5, 2020

But like so much else coming from the completely ridiculous US medical elites they changed their mind a few weeks later.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Committee that masks offer better protection from the COVID-19 China virus than a vaccine.

They changed their mind on that now too.

NEW: CDC Director Redfield to US Senate cmte.: “These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have … I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/7LJZ3U9xi1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020

Now there is evidence that masks don’t work very well.

CDC: 85% of COVID-19 patients report ‘always’ or ‘often’ wearing a mask. Americans are wearing masks, but masks aren’t working.https://t.co/1DZKXDLuZx — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 12, 2020

Does anyone else suspect they’re just making policy on the fly? What a bunch of quacks. We should not be listening to a thing these people say.





