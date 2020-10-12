https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cdc-first-said-not-wear-masks-wear-masks-masks-better-vaccines-now-new-evidence-shows-masks-dont-work/

Six months ago Dr. Robert Redfield told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee that healthy people should not wear face masks.

Dr. Redfield even tweeted about it.

But like so much else coming from the completely ridiculous US medical elites they changed their mind a few weeks later.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Committee that masks offer better protection from the COVID-19 China virus than a vaccine.

They changed their mind on that now too.

Now there is evidence that masks don’t work very well.

Does anyone else suspect they’re just making policy on the fly?   What a bunch of quacks.  We should not be listening to a thing these people say.

