On Monday, BlazeTV host Chad Prather called out liberal pundit Keith Olbermann for an unhinged verbal assault on President Donald Trump, Trump’s enablers, and Trump’s supporters.

What did Olbermann say?

Trump can be and must be, expunged. The hate he has triggered, Pandora’s boxes he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed. So, let us brace ourselves. The task is two-fold: the terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and then he, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs, and Sean Hannitys, and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Gullianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus. Remember it, even as we dream for a return to reality and safety and the country for which our forefathers died, that the fight is not just to win the election, but to win it by enough to chase — at least for a moment — Trump and the maggots off the stage and then try to clean up what they left. Remember it, even though to remember it, means remembering that the fight does not end on November 3, but in many ways, will only begin that day.

In this clip, Chad clapped back at Olbermann with suggestions on how to try and remove his Trump-supporting self from society.

“Come expunge me from society, Keith Olbermann,” Chad challenged. “I hope you can carry the weight, son.”

Watch the video for Chad’s full response.

