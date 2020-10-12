https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/10/12/tik-tok-fail/

Tik Tok saboteurs thought they were clever. They thought they could pull the same trick twice.

They were hilariously wrong.

When Donald Trump attempted to hold his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, anti-Trump Tik Tok users reserved seats at the rally that they never planned on attending. The result was an arena that had a lot of empty seats in it, giving up the visual impression that Trump just wasn’t as popular as he used to be and this is bad news for his reelection campaign.

In truth, while the empty seats looked bad, the numbers for those who tuned in to the rally remotely were nothing short of massive.

According to the New York Post, Tik Tok got word that the GOP was holding a rally in Staten Island. Just like before, Tik Tok tricksters attempted to sabotage the rally but instead ended up donating thousands:

On Sept. 19, out-of-staters using fake, frequently lewd names — including “Grabemby DePussay,” “Ivana Punchyou” and “F–kyou Trump” — began signing up online for the “TRiUMPh Rally,” a free get-out-the-vote event. “We had about 1,500 RSVPs from Staten Islanders. Then all of a sudden we started seeing the numbers tick up to 10,000, 15,000, 75,000,” Staten Island GOP chairman Brendan Lantry told The Post. “We knew something was not right.”

The origin for the mass sign-up stemmed from a Tik Tok user named Felisrae who, if they hated the “orange b**ch” as much as she does, encouraged people to reserve two seats for the Staten rally and then find something better to do that day.

“So what I did was, I reserved myself two seats. But I’m pretty sure that I have something to do that day,” she says gleefully. “So, do what you want with this information.”

The video went viral, gaining over half a million likes.

To deter tricksters, a $5 non-refundable fee was added to the online sign-up but apparently, these super smart and totally clever Tik Tok tricksters aren’t reading the fine print according to the New York Post:

“But they kept coming,” Lantry said. “From Colorado and California and Chicago and Houston, all over the country.” Multiple “Ruth Ginsbergs” — from Salisbury, Md., and Greensboro, N.C. — gladly paid for their ducats. By the time the Oct. 3 rally began in a commercial parking lot on the South Shore, the Trump-haters had shelled out $15,785 to buy more than 3,000 vouchers they had no intention of using. “They hate this president so much that they’re willing to donate to the Republican Party to troll him,” Lantry said

Talk about a task failing successfully.

The funny part is that the seat reservations weren’t really even noticed because it was an open-air rally which was attended by 2,500 locals.

I can’t clap slow enough for these absolute geniuses who just gave thousands of dollars to their enemy in order to trouble them. It’s the weirdest punishment you can give someone.

