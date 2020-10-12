http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HvpOXY-iQ3E/

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban claimed to condemn human rights abuses wherever they occur. Still, despite that China is one of the biggest abusers of human rights in the world, Cuban says he is “OK doing business with China.”

Cuban made his proclamation on a podcast with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly on Monday where he said he claims to stand against human right abuses, even those in China, The Hill reported.

Kelly asked why he and the NBA claim to stand for human rights, but then seem to ignore the vast abuses perpetrated by their business partner, China.

“I personally put a priority on domestic issues. I’m against human rights violations around the world,” Cuban said, attempting to deflect from the question.

“Including the ones in China?” Kelly replied.

Cuban continued to try to deflect, saying, “China is not the only country with human rights violations.”

But Kelly pressed him on whether he condemns the abuses perpetrated by the Chinese.

“Yes, including China. Any human rights violations anywhere are wrong,” Cuban finally admitted. But Cuban still tried to steer the conversation away from his communist business partner by bringing up Turkey and Africa.

However, Kelly was not done pressing. “Why would the NBA take $500 million dollars-plus from a country that is engaging in ethnic cleansing?” she asked.

“So basically, you’re saying nobody should do business with China ever?” Cuban interjected.

“Why won’t you just answer my question?” Kelly pointedly asked.

“Because they are a customer,” he exclaimed. “They are a customer of ours, and guess what, Megyn? I’m OK with doing business with China. And so, we have to pick our battles. I wish we could solve all the world’s problems. But we can’t.”

During the interview, Cuban also waved off any claims that the 2020 NBA season had dismal TV ratings because viewers are sick and tired of the left-wing politics. Instead, Cuban said the league did not properly promote the season, especially the NBA Finals between the L.A. Lakers and the Miami Heat.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with politics. I just think we don’t have the match-up and the storylines, and we didn’t do a good job promoting it,” Cuban explained.

However, a recent poll shows that politics are indeed a major factor to the decline in ratings.

This horrific collapse should not be surprising after polls have found that many fans now believe that basketball is far too political. A Sept. 2 Harris poll found that 39 percent of respondent who identified as sports fans felt that the league was too political. And another 19 percent said that they had turned off pro basketball because of the NBA’s deep links to China. The 2020 post-COVID season launched with the heavy-handed presence of the anti-American Black Lives Matter agenda.

“Recently, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that next year the NBA will likely not feature the on-court social justice displays that have become commonplace this season,” Breitbart Sports reported. “The commissioner also says he understands that fans just want to see a basketball game, and not by subjected to social justice messaging.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

