China last weekend released footage of a large-scale, live-fire military exercise simulating an invasion along with a video of a Taiwanese businessman allegedly confessing to spying, The Washington Post reports.

The video, which was shown by state broadcaster China Central Television last Saturday, shows soldiers in the People’s Liberation Army taking part in a simulated attack on an island as part of a large-scale invasion exercise. The network also released a video on Sunday showing a captive Taiwanese businessman, who has been identified as Lee Meng-chu, who Beijing claimed was confessing to charges of spying.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that she hopes to reduce tensions with China, and that Beijing will listen to her country’s concerns, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently told the United Nations General Assembly that China is not trying to expand or create a sphere of influence in Southeast Asia.

“As countries in the region and around the world are now concerned about China´s expanding hegemony, we hope this is the beginning of genuine change,” Tsai said in her annual address on Taiwan’s National Day last Saturday.

