Fox News’ Chris Wallace got snippy with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (Del.) during a recent interview after Coons clearly refused to speak to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s stance on court-packing.

The Delaware lawmaker also said that it was Republicans who are guilty of “court-packing” — or expanding the number of seats on the Supreme Court — as pointed out by the Daily Caller.

What are the details?

Coons appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” where he spoke to Wallace about court-packing as it related Biden’s refusal to answer whether he plans to pack the court if he wins the presidency.

In a recent campaign stop, Biden told the press that he would only make such an announcement following a presumptive Nov. 3 win. The former vice president later told a reporter that voters don’t deserve to know his stance on the highly important matter.

During Coons’ appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Wallace highlighted Biden’s continued refusal to commit to an answer on the issue and said that he simply doesn’t understand Biden’s response.

“Senator, I’ve been doing this a long time, and I don’t understand that answer,” Wallace said. “[Biden] says ‘You’ll find out what my position is after the election, and if I were to tell you, it would be a headline in every paper.’ Why not just be straight with the American voters on this issue before the election?”

The Democratic lawmaker argued that Republicans are already packing the court and said that President Donald Trump and his administration are hell-bent on filling judicial vacancies with the appointments of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, as well as with the nomination of Christian conservative Amy Coney Barrett.

Coons answered, “I’ll tell you, for the last four years I’ve seen unprecedented court-packing. … Instead of passing a COVID relief package that will help millions of Americans who are unemployed, who have been infected, whose businesses or employers have closed, we are focusing on jamming through Judge Barrett.”

“I think this constitutes court-packing,” he insisted.

Wallace then turned on Coons and accused him of attempting to manipulate the question.

“Senator,” Wallace responded, “with all due respect, you’re not being straight with me, and you’re not answering my question. We have 23 days left until the election. Can Vice President Biden, can Senator Harris, his running mate, can they continue to stonewall on a perfectly legitimate question?”

The Fox host continued, “Biden says it’s legitimate. If you’re elected, will you try to change one of the three branches of government by adding justices to the court? There haven’t been any more than nine justices — I think it’s since the 1870s. It’s a pretty important question. Can he hold out and stonewall on that issue for three weeks?”

Coons once again refused to answer the question and, instead, said that he has high hopes for more Republicans to come together with Democrats in order to vote against the confirmation of Barrett.

“Let me just say — I’m just going to say, that’s a different issue than packing the court,” Wallace said. “That’s the question, is whether or not the court should — the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett, that’s different than changing the number of justices on the court. Senator Coons, I got to leave it there. Thank you.”

