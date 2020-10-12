https://hannity.com/media-room/cities-spiral-portland-rioters-destroy-statues-of-roosevelt-lincoln-during-day-of-rage/

Rioters and anti-police protesters toppled statues of Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in Portland overnight Monday during a self-described ‘Day of Rage’ to promote “social justice” and “criminal justice reform.”

“The report said the Roosevelt statue fell at about 8:51 p.m., local time, and the Lincoln statue fell about eight minutes later in Portland’s South Park Block. The paper said the police did not intervene,” reports Fox News.

“To those marching downtown: this has been declared a RIOT,” the police tweeted. “All persons must immediately disperse to the NORTH. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to tear gas and impact weapons.”

These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now! https://t.co/RI9fH6sC1g

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The Abraham Lincoln statue in Portland was toppled tonight by the “indigenous” faction of antifa who organized a “day of rage.” #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HJ6ul7p4Hi

— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

“These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI,” posted the President in Twitter.

Read the full report at Fox News.

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Far-Left Mayor Blames ‘FEDERAL TROOPS’ for Violence, Vandalism in His City posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler bizarrely blamed “Federal Troops” for the current violence sweeping his city; saying their “tactics” are “making the situation much more dangerous” for local residents. “Before the Federal Troops got here, violence was way down, vandalism was way down… The energy was coming out of the demonstrations. What happened is the troops came in, they used their Unconstitutional tactics, they injured non-violent demonstrators, and the whole thing blew up again,” said Wheeler. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “The reason we want those federal troops out of our city is they are making the situation much more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/on2mAla7it — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020 “The reason we want those Federal Troops out of our city is that they are making the situation much more dangerous,” he added. “I’m worried that one of our local law enforcement officers is going to get killed because of the tactics they’re engaged in.” Watch Wheeler’s comments above. PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Declare ‘RIOT’ After Officers Attacked with Glass Bottles, Ball Bearings posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20 The Portland Police Department struggled to contain another night of civil unrest in the city Monday; confirming officers were repeatedly attacked with glass bottles and ball bearings. “Members of the crowd are still not dispersing despite numerous orders to leave and opportunities to do so,” posted the Department on Twitter. “To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse.” To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts. pic.twitter.com/9ghKqB8urT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 “Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” adds the Portland PD.

