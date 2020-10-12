https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/12/claire-mccaskill-calls-long-line-for-early-voting-in-georgia-a-picture-of-voter-suppression/

Former senator Claire McCaskill was already dunked on pretty hard already Monday, but now she’s passing around video of a very long line to vote in Suwannee, Georgia, and calling it “voter suppression.”

This is a picture of voter suppression. Why do Americans have to wait in lines this long? This is the line in Suwannee Georgia today to vote. pic.twitter.com/rHl4Gr5kEi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 12, 2020

And of course, Republican Sec of State in charge, and of course this is a county Hillary Clinton won. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 12, 2020

i was in line at the grocery store earlier, the grocery suppression must end. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 12, 2020

This is the first day of 18 days of early voting, former senator. — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) October 12, 2020

So people voluntarily lining up to cast their ballots for the November 3rd general election on October 12th is voter suppression. Not to mention that Democrats have continually assured us that voting by mail is the way to go — why didn’t these people just drop their ballot in the post office box?

TFW you’re not even smart enough to be a senator https://t.co/sP9D9ToiHZ — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 12, 2020

What you talking about??????? They are in line to VOTE! They will get to VOTE!!!! They could’ve asked for an absentee ballot instead!!!!!! You are a complete wacko!!!!!! 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 12, 2020

“Voter Suppression” “Advance voting will also be available October 12 to October 30… …at eight additional sites …from 7:00am to 7:00pm daily …including weekends.” 12 hours a day for 19 days at 8 locations = 1,824 hours of voting timehttps://t.co/paEuGFTXHX https://t.co/n3J8XshY2s pic.twitter.com/bqVmkZAJvS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 12, 2020

Only a Leftist could look at a huge line of people waiting to vote and think those votes are being suppressed. Orwell was a goddamned prophet. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 12, 2020

Are they denied entrance? No. So it’s not suppression. What a gasbag. — onesoldiersmom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@onesoldiersmom) October 12, 2020

Looks to the rest of us like a metric shit-ton of people refusing to be dissuaded from voting but I guess at least you tried. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) October 12, 2020

They have 3 weeks to make it through the line. I think they’ll make it. — 6% Whiskey 🧡🧡🇺🇲 (@RetroWhiskey) October 12, 2020

I really hate long lines for voting, but we have three weeks to go. There will be other days. Also, I voted early last week and despite having two lines and about 8-10 machines on both sides, we waited an hour largely b/c of the Covid protocols. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 12, 2020

Convincing people that standing in a line to vote is too much of an inconvenience is voter suppression. — Dobro (@Dobro167) October 12, 2020

This is a picture of hundreds of people who will be voting today regardless of their race or gender. It is the exact opposite of voter suppression. Literally the exact opposite. https://t.co/IDw85ytsj1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 12, 2020

Most jurisdictions only have like a tenth of their normal polling stations open during early voting. It is like that here in FL. When all of the polling places are open on election day, there are virtually no lines. I never understood why people cannot figure this out. Don’t wait — Double J sometimes Jsquared (@jsquaredftl) October 12, 2020

It’s early voting. Few precincts open so long lines. Today is the FIRST day of early voting in Georgia. It’s their choice to stand in that line. There are plenty of opportunities to cast your vote later. — Ward Presley (@flat3rth) October 12, 2020

It’s also the first day of early voting here in Georgia. First day lines are almost always long. Stands to reason that people want to get a jump on it. — Dennis W. Jones (@LawyerDarth) October 12, 2020

This is day ONE of early voting in this location. Long lines are everywhere today even in my small town in SE GA. In a couple of weeks there will barely be a line at all & your vote still counts. Anything to heighten outrage & drama. — Travis Zetterower (@tzetterower) October 12, 2020

Show me the lines 15 days from now. These people want to say they voted the first day of early voting. It’s fun for them. — Elizabeth Elliott (@lizbelliott) October 12, 2020

The line would be a fraction of that long without social distancing. — Lou Kitz (@X_Planes) October 12, 2020

These people are literally voting 3 weeks before the deadline without obstruction. And their views WILL be counted. How are they suppressed? — Razed By Wolves (@Razed_By_Wolves) October 12, 2020

If waiting in a line for three hours to vote is voter suppression, what do you call having to wait until March of 2021 to apply for your concealed carry license? https://t.co/Yuzl6PzEF9 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 12, 2020

What’s not right is the food lines people had and are having to wait in because of the false narrative of a killer virus ruined their lives. — Teri (@MegaTXdittos) October 12, 2020

