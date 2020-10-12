https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/12/claire-mccaskill-calls-long-line-for-early-voting-in-georgia-a-picture-of-voter-suppression/

Former senator Claire McCaskill was already dunked on pretty hard already Monday, but now she’s passing around video of a very long line to vote in Suwannee, Georgia, and calling it “voter suppression.”

So people voluntarily lining up to cast their ballots for the November 3rd general election on October 12th is voter suppression. Not to mention that Democrats have continually assured us that voting by mail is the way to go — why didn’t these people just drop their ballot in the post office box?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...