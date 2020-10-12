https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/challenger-bill-clinton/2020/10/12/id/991572

Joe Biden’s polling lead over President Donald Trump is the largest since 1936, reports CNN.

Biden leads Trump, 55% to 43% among likely voters in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, 57% to 41% among likely voters in a CNN poll, and 53% to 43% in a Fox News poll.

The average presidential poll has Biden at 52% or 53% and up by 10 or 11 points.

Only five challengers have led at this point in the race — just 23 days to go — and only one, Bill Clinton in 1992, was ahead by more than 5 points. None of the five earned more than 48% support in the polls.

Hillary Clinton in 2016 never came close to 50%, though she led Trump by 7 points one month ahead of the election.

Six states have emerged as the top electoral prizes, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina. For Biden to beat Trump, he will likely need to take back Michigan, according to several forecasts — the president beat Clinton by a mere 10,704 votes in the state in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in three of four battleground states, according to polls in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

