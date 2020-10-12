https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-commentator-other-leftists-slam-gal-gadot-casting-as-cleopatra

CNN political commentator Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was none too pleased with the news that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot will star as Cleopatra in an upcoming Paramount film, asking on Twitter why an Israeli woman was playing an “*Egyptian* queen.”

Captioning the news of Gadot’s casting, El-Sayed wrote on Twitter: “So…there were no Egyptian women to play, um, an *Egyptian* queen?”

Notably, Cleopatra was actually not ethnically Egyptian; rather, she traced her lineage back to Macedonian Greece.

While El-Sayed was upset an Egyptian actress was not cast to play Cleopatra, others were seemingly more fixated on Gadot being Israeli and having proudly served two mandatory years in the Israeli army.

Journalist Sameera Khan said Israel “steals Arab land & you’re (Gadot) stealing their movie roles,” and hit the actress for being a “very bland looking” Israeli.

“Which Hollywood dumba** thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?” posed Khan. “And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… [shaking my head].”

“Cleopatra was part Greek and part Berber,” she added. “That’s what we know for sure. Scholars have been debating this topic for centuries now.”

Author and public speaker Steven Salaita also took issue with Gadot being Israeli, accusing Gadot of proudly serving “a colonial army notorious for maiming and murdering civilians,” adding that she is “responsible for participating in war crimes and whitewashing the army that committed them.”

“Whatever you think of her being cast as Cleopatra, never forget that Gal Gadot proudly served (and continues to support) a colonial army notorious for maiming and murdering civilians,” Salaita wrote via Twitter. “Not only is she responsible for participating in war crimes and whitewashing the army that committed them; she also should have her wealth seized and distributed to Palestinian refugees.”

“For those pushing the ‘but service in the IDF is mandatory’ line: When the known consequence of ‘service’ is to maintain an apparatus of land theft, dehumanization, racial inequality, ecocide, murder, and home demolition, then you fucking find a way not to do it. Period,” he added.

“As pertains to Gadot, she didn’t reluctantly serve. She participated in rank propaganda by featuring in a ‘Women of the Israeli Army’ spread in Maxim and cheered the IDF in 2014 as it murdered hundreds of children in Gaza.”

In 2014, Gadot wished her fellow Israeli citizens well and thanked “all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas.”

“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens,” she posted via Facebook. “Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!

#weareright #freegazafromhamas#stopterror #coexistance #loveidf.”

