The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett took precedence over all other Monday events.

Storylines were unlimited. Some senators appeared virtually via a split-screen. What’s more, the nomination is highly conversational and consequential. If Joe Biden were to win in November, there is a strong belief he’ll look to pack the court in response (he has refused to answer the question).

Considering everything that’s at stake, the hearing is of high national interest. A gift to news channels. Well, except for one. Apparently, CNN decision-makers thought it was a trap, that our Supreme Court isn’t all that important.

CNN opted to cut away from the hearing early to show airport viewers more of its opinionated programming.

When it was Sen. Kamala Harris’s turn to speak, however, Don Lemon’s network rushed back to the scene for a quick minute.

CNN did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

It’s nothing other than inexcusable for a news channel, a political network, to avoid a story of this magnitude. It is as hypocritical and amusing as Chris Cuomo losing control over President Trump posing for the camera.

Imagine if Fox News refused to cover a liberal nominee’s hearing. CNN’s own Brian Stelter would have to write a new book. If nothing else, update his latest release, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.

As always, never change, CNN.

