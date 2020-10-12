https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-sucks-jim-acosta-whines-trump-supporters-troll-live-broadcast-video/

Jim Acosta on Monday evening whined as Trump supporters in Florida chanted “CNN sucks!” during a live broadcast.

Jim Acosta reported live from President Trump’s massive MAGA rally in Sanford, Florida.

CNN and Jim Acosta, who have remained silent on BLM rioting, looting and arson, criticized Trump supporters for not social distancing during the rally.

What a clown.

TRENDING: HOLY HELL! Joe Biden Looks Like Death in Erie, Pennsylvania — Something Is Wrong with Old Joe!

Trump supporters let Jim Acosta know how they felt about CNN with chants of “CNN sucks!”

WATCH:

WATCH President Trump’s supporters in Florida chant “CNN sucks” as CNN’s Jim Acosta does a live hit. pic.twitter.com/r61kr6o5kv — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

