Comedian Bill Burr shredded cancel culture during his monologue on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, joking that the movement had gotten out of control.

What are the details?

During his monologue — which received mixed reviews on social media — Burr joked that the cancel culture mob would be coming for him following the Saturday night appearance.

“They’re literally running out of people to cancel,” Burr said. “They’re going after dead people now.”

“They’re trying to cancel John Wayne,” he continued. “They’re all up in arms. They’re like, ‘Did you hear what he said in that interview in Playboy in 1970? He was born in 1907. That’s what these people sounded like. You never talked to your grandparents and brought up the wrong subject? All of a sudden, they went off the rails? Like, ‘Oh, God, keep making the cookies.'”

Burr also said that he’s unclear on why gay pride receives an entire month.

“The month of June is gay pride month,” he said. “That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved.”

The remark came with the implication that black people should get more than just 28 days of recognition for February’s Black History Month.

“These are equator people,” he joked. “Give them the sun for 31 days. There’s gay black people, they could celebrate from June 1, June 31, give them 61 days to celebrate.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Burr joked that white women — which he referred to as “b***hes” at one point — co-opted the “woke movement.”

“The woke movement was supposed to be about people of color not getting opportunities,” he explained. “Somehow, white women swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”

What are angry people saying about this?

One user wrote, “Bill Burr’s monologue segment re: WW wasn’t anything to be celebrated and I’m again disappointed at Black folks aligning with gendered insults just to take digs at white women. That whole segment was misogynistic trash just like the ‘Karen’ nonsense.”

Another added, “Bill Burr is trash and has always been trash. Not because he doesn’t raise valid criticisms in some of his comedy, but because he has always leveraged his ability to point them out to the detriment of change and the benefit of himself, and he can f*** off into the sun for it.”

“Honestly, I didn’t even know who Bill Burr was, and after that opening monologue I can honestly say I’m glad I didn’t,” another user said. “Jokes were in poor taste, not funny. As a gay man in an interracial relationship we were both offended and turned the channel. Who approved that monologue?”

Another user wrote, “The fact some of you can’t even admit Bill Burr was wrong for calling women b***hes is problematic as f*** because I be damn if my dead grandmother is a b***h when she voted for Hillary Clinton and worked her damn hardest to protect her black grandkids!!!”

Yet another added, “Before yesterday I had no clue who Bill Burr was & I wish I didn’t know now. But the truth is Hillary was f***ed over by WW & WM. The numbers don’t lie. Be offended, check your privilege, and move on. If you voted for Hillary cool. It is what it is.”

What are entertained people saying about this?

One user wrote, “FYI If you’re a white woman mad at Bill Burr’s monologue, you’re openly identifying as one of his b***hes.”

Another added, “Bill Burr is a great comic with incredible, well crafted jokes and my personal view is that the people most served by pearl clutching about jokes are the people who want to launder real right wing extremism through the idea of “jokes” that are actually not jokes at all.”

“Did @billburr make SNL Great Again?” another user simply asked.

Another user wrote, “Bill Burr has both railed against cancel culture and against idiots like Bill Maher who self victimize over it. He’s constantly evolving in the service of comedy and he also calls himself an idiot a lot.”

Yet another added, “[Y]ou know whats even better than bill burr p***ing off wine mum twitter bill burr p***ing off racists with the exact same set.”

