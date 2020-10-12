https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/step-by-step-instructional-video-on-how-to-get-woke-with-blm/
Joseph Hidin’ Biden
(Sung to Little Bunny foo foo)
Joseph Hidin’ Biden
Burrowed in his basement
Calling another lid
And then taking off the day
And down came the Pressitutes and they said
Joseph Hidin’ Binden
Get out of your basement
Go out on and campaign
So you’ll win the race today
So we will prop you up 3 more times
If you keep messing up
You won’t like what we will do!
Joseph Hidin’ Biden
Burrowed in his basement
Holds some teleconferences
But no questions from the press
And down came the Pressitutes and they said
Joseph Hidin’ Binden
Got to answer questions
Use a teleprompter
But don’t make it obvious
So we will prop you up 2 more times
If you keep messing up
You won’t like what we will do!
Joseph Hidin’ Biden
Burrowed in his basement
Won’t talk about Hunter
And illegal things he’s done
And down came the Pressitutes and they said
Joseph Hidin’ Binden
Can only help you so much
We’ll run interference
While you deflect all you can
So we will prop you up 1 more time
If you keep messing up
You won’t like what we will do!
Joseph Hidin’ Biden
Burrowed in his basement
Won’t let the voter’s know
His plans for the Supreme Court
And down came the Pressitutes and they said
Joseph Hidin’ Binden
Now you’ve REALLY messed up
Not answering questions
’bout packing the Supreme Court
You’ve screwed up so many times
Now this is what we are going to do ‘for’ you
So they changed the campaign slogan to:
Joe Biden, I’m with her!