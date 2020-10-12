https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/step-by-step-instructional-video-on-how-to-get-woke-with-blm/

Joseph Hidin’ Biden

(Sung to Little Bunny foo foo)

Joseph Hidin’ Biden

Burrowed in his basement

Calling another lid

And then taking off the day

And down came the Pressitutes and they said

Joseph Hidin’ Binden

Get out of your basement

Go out on and campaign

So you’ll win the race today

So we will prop you up 3 more times

If you keep messing up

You won’t like what we will do!

Joseph Hidin’ Biden

Burrowed in his basement

Holds some teleconferences

But no questions from the press

And down came the Pressitutes and they said

Joseph Hidin’ Binden

Got to answer questions

Use a teleprompter

But don’t make it obvious

So we will prop you up 2 more times

If you keep messing up

You won’t like what we will do!

Joseph Hidin’ Biden

Burrowed in his basement

Won’t talk about Hunter

And illegal things he’s done

And down came the Pressitutes and they said

Joseph Hidin’ Binden

Can only help you so much

We’ll run interference

While you deflect all you can

So we will prop you up 1 more time

If you keep messing up

You won’t like what we will do!

Joseph Hidin’ Biden

Burrowed in his basement

Won’t let the voter’s know

His plans for the Supreme Court

And down came the Pressitutes and they said

Joseph Hidin’ Binden

Now you’ve REALLY messed up

Not answering questions

’bout packing the Supreme Court

You’ve screwed up so many times

Now this is what we are going to do ‘for’ you

So they changed the campaign slogan to:

Joe Biden, I’m with her!

