Kim Jong Un wiped away tears as he delivered a rare apology for how North Korea has handled what he called the nation’s “three hardships” — international sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic, and natural disasters.

Speaking at a military parade meant to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s ruling party, an emotional Supreme Leader acknowledged that the government’s efforts to improve the standard of living for its citizens “have not been sufficient.”

“Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” he said, according to a translation of the address in the Korea Times. “I am really sorry for that.”

“Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives,” he added, referring to his grandfather and father, who led the country before him.

The North Korean leader concluded his address with an appeal to increased governmental accountability.

“I will ensure that all party organizations, the government and power and military organs make more and more strict demands on themselves, direct strenuous efforts and work with sincerity for our people and for bringing a better tomorrow to them,” he said.

The event was also a presentation of North Korea’s military ambitions — replete with the unveiling of a new intercontinental ballistic missile: a two-stage, liquid-fueled ICBM larger than its current longest-range missile that was tested in 2017, the Hwasong-15, according to Newsweek.

The coronavirus has compounded problems with North Korean trade amid continued international sanctions and natural disasters. After the pandemic closed most international borders, the country’s trade with China, its largest economic partner, fell dramatically, according to the Guardian.

It’s unclear to what degree the North has been affected by the coronavirus given the country’s lack of transparency. Despite continued lockdown measures and restrictions, North Korea has not reported a single coronavirus case. According to Fox News, one potential case led to thousands of people being quarantined in state-run facilities, but the test was ultimately “inconclusive.”

“It is important to look at why he has come to shed tears at such an occasion,” Hong Min, director of the North Korea division at the Korean Institute for National Unification, told the Korea Times. “Underneath his message, one can sense that Kim is feeling a lot of pressure on his leadership.”