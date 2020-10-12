https://flagandcross.com/biden-at-campaign-event-youre-trying-your-breast-but-it-never-feels-like-enough/

It seems that most states have seen massive rallies with numbers in the thousands of people showing support for President Trump – even in deep blue states like California. The same can’t really be said in favor of Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Biden/Harris campaign learned just how popular they really are in Arizona. The local Fox News anchor covering the “event” said, “I’m told by one of the Biden staffers, local staffers, that they kind of kept the details about the visit, as far as the timing and the exact location, they didn’t really want to give that out to the public, because they want to keep the crowds to a minimum. They realize we are in a pandemic and they don’t want a crowd of more than fifty people at any of their events.” Uh huh. WATCH: https://twitter.com/dailycallout/status/1315269061610074112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1315269061610074112%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fwhat-if-joe-biden-held-an-event-and-no-one-came-oh-that-happened-theres-video-and-yes-its-real%2F https://twitter.com/Fox10_NicoleG/status/1314298638495961089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1314298638495961089%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fwhat-if-joe-biden-held-an-event-and-no-one-came-oh-that-happened-theres-video-and-yes-its-real%2F A recent poll conducted by ABC News/Washington Post revealed that among likely voters in Arizona, the president was now ahead of Biden by one point, with Trump having 49 percent to the former vice president’s 48 percent. President Trump swung ahead of Biden by four points in Florida, with his support now hitting 51 percent compared to Biden’s 47 percent. From Washington Examiner: Many election analysts believe that the election result in Florida, and its 29 Electoral College votes, could be the decisive factor that determines whether it is Trump or Biden who wins the presidential election. The president lagged behind Biden in the results for only registered voters, a less-accurate measure of what the election result would be if it were held today. In Arizona, Trump had 47% to Biden’s 49% among registered voters, and in Florida, he had 47% to 48% for Biden. The polls were conducted Sept. 15-20, which included two days of polling following the…

