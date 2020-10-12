https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-democrats-view-the-court-as-a-super-legislature-a-curious-way-to-run-a-country/

Senator Ted Cruz educated his far-left colleagues on the Constitutional role of the United States Supreme Court Monday; saying “Democratic Senators view the court as a super legislature, as a policymaking body.”

“Democratic Senators view the court as a super legislature, as a policymaking body. That vision of the court is something found nowhere in the Constitution, and it is a curious way to want to run a country,” said Cruz.

“Democrats and Republicans have a fundamentally different view of what the Supreme Court is supposed to do,” he added. “Who in their right mind would want the United States ruled by five un-elected lawyers wearing black robes? It’s hard to think of a less Democratic notion than un-elected philosopher kings with life-tenure decreeing rules for 330 million Americans.”

