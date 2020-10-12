https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/10/report-mavs-owner-mark-cuban-donates-50000-to-families-of-ambushed-los-angeles-county-sheriffs-deputies/

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has donated to the families of ambushed sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles County, California, per a report from Fox News. Each family will receive $50,000.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot in the face and head while sitting in their patrol SUV near a metro station in Compton. Both deputies underwent surgery and were released from the hospital with the expectation of full recoveries.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was arrested and charged Wednesday in the shooting, though his initial arrest was unrelated to the ambush, per the report.

Cuban reportedly donated through his Fallen Patriot Fund, which was originally founded to help families of U.S. military members who were killed or seriously wounded during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

SportsDay’s Kevin Sherrington recently wrote about Cuban’s generosity, in the form of assistance given to former Mavericks guard Delonte West.

