♥️ Post March Dance Party
🇺🇸 #MAGA Beverly Hills FREEDOM RALLY 💯 pic.twitter.com/JIeYiQS6cA
— Latina O’Crazio CornPop 🎃 (@OcrazioCornPop) October 11, 2020
Beverly Hills Trumpers in action yesterday…
Happening now on Rodeo Dr in LA. My son took this video! We are going to take back California! We are going to win this election by a landslide! #MAGA #MAGA2020 #MAGA2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/nh462rUu8Q
— Gretchen Smith (@cov_Gretchen) October 11, 2020