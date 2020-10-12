https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/day-rage-portland-militants-topple-statues-roosevelt-lincoln-smash-oregon-historical-society-videos/

Portland’s indigenous faction of Antifa militants toppled statues of Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln on Sunday, before vandalizing the Oregon Historical Society.

The destruction was part of a “Day of Rage” promoted by the militants, who said that no cameras or livestreamers would be allowed.

The extremists urged people who attended to wear all black.

Two of America’s Greatest Heroes: Teddy Roosevelt & Abraham Lincoln Their statues destroyed tonight by the Leftist Mob in Portland. pic.twitter.com/DPEvWvElqe — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 12, 2020

Using heavy chains, they pulled the statues down without any interference from city leaders or law enforcement.

The teddy roosevelt statue in downtown Portland has been taken down by protestors — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 12, 2020

Now Lincoln. The second statue is toppled in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/dizgPMkFgf — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 12, 2020

The leftists celebrated and cheered the destruction.

Antifa rioters smashed up the Oregon Historical Society tonight in downtown Portland in addition to destroying statues of Lincoln & Roosevelt. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KwOdQbYggA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

#Antifa black bloc rioters cheer and celebrate the mass vandalism and destruction in downtown Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/OwD0SxHCxj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

One of the activists involved, Tracy Lynn Molina, posed for photos with the vandalized and destroyed Roosevelt statue.

