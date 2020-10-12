https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/day-rage-portland-militants-topple-statues-roosevelt-lincoln-smash-oregon-historical-society-videos/

Portland’s indigenous faction of Antifa militants toppled statues of Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln on Sunday, before vandalizing the Oregon Historical Society.

The destruction was part of a “Day of Rage” promoted by the militants, who said that no cameras or livestreamers would be allowed.

The extremists urged people who attended to wear all black.

Using heavy chains, they pulled the statues down without any interference from city leaders or law enforcement.

The leftists celebrated and cheered the destruction.

One of the activists involved, Tracy Lynn Molina, posed for photos with the vandalized and destroyed Roosevelt statue.

