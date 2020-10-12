http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ouxxmfyrBTw/

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that the next Supreme Court justice needs to have “a sensitivity to the people who would be caused harm by striking down those protections for people who suffer from preexisting conditions, one of them now is COVID.”

Blumenthal said, “Qualifications are important, credentials on paper. What really matters is judgment, and by her legal positions, she has really shown herself to be extreme or radical, which is the word she used to describe her position on eliminating gun violence prevention provisions in state laws. And we need a justice who has judgment and a sensitivity to the people who would be caused harm by striking down those protections for people who suffer from preexisting conditions, one of them now is COVID.”

