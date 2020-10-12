https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/dem-sen-dianne-feinstein-spits-in-the-face-of-science-at-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-hearing/
If you’ve been expecting the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett would be a farce, congratulations. You were right.
At least when it comes to Senate Democrats.
What would the harm have been to Mike Lee to wear a damn mask for his opening statement?
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2020
why didn’t 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein? https://t.co/ivIqYjeO9J
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 12, 2020
Great question!
ACB pic.twitter.com/0pVQmD37jn
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 12, 2020
The optics of this hearing are eerie: Amy Coney Barrett wearing a mask as an unmasked DIanne Feinstein questions her.
— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 12, 2020
Huh. For shame, Senator Feinstein.
Exactly opposite of what the science would recommend.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2020
Wouldn’t the science suggest that ACB, who already had and recovered Covid, shouldn’t be wearing a mask but Feinstein should? https://t.co/qHkWZXq6KS
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 12, 2020
So basically, Amy Coney Barrett is respectfully wearing a mask as a courtesy, but Dianne Feinstein is recklessly risking her health.
The “Party of Science” doesn’t believe in science, I guess. https://t.co/JV4KPPSdbp
— kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2020
Because it’s not really about Science™, is it?
It really gives the impression that masks aren’t about health but about relative authority. During a Senate hearing, the Senators get the privilege of showing their disgustingly vulnerable and germ-ridden faces.
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 12, 2020
Now that sounds about right.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.