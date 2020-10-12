https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-barbara-bollier-just-lost-the-kansas-senate-race-3-weeks-ahead-of-schedule/

🚨🚨🚨 Barbara Bollier caught on video supporting gun confiscation & gun bans. She’s no moderate. Watch for yourself. https://t.co/skseRZMPxz #kssen pic.twitter.com/iFeYFoNM0X — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 11, 2020

Barbara Bollier praises Australia’s gun confiscation program…

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Sunday circulated a video of the Democrats’ candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas praising strict Australian gun laws that she said “took them all away” to undercut her campaign as a political moderate.

Both a 2 1/2-minute video clip provided to The Associated Press by the Marshall campaign and the longer audio from Bollier’s show that she noted that an adult daughter lives in Australia and praised a law there that in the 1990s forced owners of 700,000 guns to sell them to the government as “this amazing thing.”

“They have no guns. They don’t allow them. They just took them all away,” Bollier told her audience. “And you know what? It’s pretty darn safe.” Bollier also noted that Australia imposes licensing and training requirements for gun owners. Kansas law allows adults to carry weapons openly, and it allows them to carry concealed firearms without a permit — a policy Bollier opposed a legislator when it was enacted in 2015.

“Who thinks you can just go out and have gun? Seriously,” Bollier said. “You can’t drive a car without training. You can’t basically do anything with some kind of training. This is a lethal weapon.” As the video clip began circulating, Bollier tweeted Sunday afternoon: “I do not support gun confiscation. I never have. I never will.”

Republicans have not lost a Senate race in Kansas since 1932, but Bollier has flooded the airwaves with ads that have included testimonials from former GOP state lawmakers. The race had seen a Kansas record of $32 million in advertising as of last week, with Marshall and his allies being outspent, according to the media advertising firm Advertising Analytics.

