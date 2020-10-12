https://grabien.com/story.php?id=309675

HIRONO: “I have been thinking about court reform for a number of years, but we don’t have a serious discussion about court reform, which, by the way, it will take serious discussion. It’s just not a matter of, do you want this change, do you want that change? That kind of discussion doesn’t happen unless the Democrats take back the Senate. And yes, I expect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be laser focused on the potential for this country to give this out of control president, chaotic president another four years. That is exactly what they ought to be focused on. In the meantime, by the way, I am really concerned about the court packing with the ideologically driven nominees now sitting on the court, some 200 of them, that Trump has been putting on the court, aided and abetted, of course, by Mitch McConnell, whose goal in life is to make sure there’s absolutely no vacancy that he won’t fill with these very ideologically conservative. They’re against ACA, they’re against LGBTQ rights, they’re against civil rights, you name it, these are the kind of people that are getting on the courts right now. I’d like to see a court that we can feel assured will be objective and fair. And people who do not have an ideological axe to grind.”

