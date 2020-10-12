http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nlQQ11kZLmE/

Sunday on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) shared some optimism for the GOP in the 2020 presidential election.

DeSantis told host Mark Levin that registered GOP voters are gaining on Democratic voters, which he attributed to higher taxes in other states and how far left the Democratic Party has shifted in recent years.

“It’s interesting, Mark” DeSantis began, “When Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton, there were about 350,00 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida. Now, it’s less than a 180,000 differential, and we think … it may be closer to 150,000. So, whatever it is in that range, it will be the closest Republicans have ever been to Democrats in Florida in the history of the state. And I think that’s a testament to folks looking to Florida as a place to find greener pastures. We see people who are fed up with high taxes in Illinois or the northeast, and they come down. I do think many are registering as Republicans because I think they understand that we’ve had laboratories of democracy in this country with the state doing different approaches and approaches like Florida has been more successful. So, I think the president is facing an electorate more inclined to vote for him in 2020 than the one that he successfully convinced to vote for him in 2016.”

Levin noted that there is “significant support” among Hispanics in Florida and across the country.

DeSantis said Trump has been “strong” in speaking out against how far left the Democratic Party has moved, which the governor said has resonated with voters who are familiar with what socialism has done for Cuba and Venezuela.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

