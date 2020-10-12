http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cICNM0b2Y0w/

President Donald Trump on Monday took the stage at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, tossing out packaged campaign-branded masks to the crowd.

“It’s great to be back,” Trump told his audience, noting this is his first in-person campaign event since testing positive for the Wuhan coronavirus on October 1.

“It’s great to be back in my home state Florida to make my official return to the campaign trail,” Trump said. “I am so energized by your prayers and humbled by your support. We’ve had such incredible support and here we are!”

The president said the United States had made progress on coronavirus treatments and therapeutics.

“We are going to take whatever the hell they gave me and we’re going to distribute it around the hospitals and everyone is going to have the same damn thing,” Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

