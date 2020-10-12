https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/12/dont-trust-them-the-lincoln-projects-60-minutes-segment-backfires-as-lefties-drag-them-with-screenshots-of-rick-wilsons-old-racist-tweets/

Gosh, it’s like the Left has figured The Lincoln Project out or somethin’. Which is bad news for the group of overrated and overpaid trolls because they have burned so many bridges on the Right that if Trump loses they will serve absolutely zero purpose, which is a reminder that nobody needs Trump to win more than the Lincoln Project.

After their cute little segment on 60 Minutes, Twitter was all a-flutter with many tweets from the Left talking about not trusting them, pointing out they were ok with some racism (you know, since the GOP is super racist or something), and even questioning the monies they’ve raised and where those monies are going.

Seems Rick Wilson’s tweets were front and center though:

@TheRickWilson Why didn’t you bring your confederate flag cooler to the @60Minutes interview? pic.twitter.com/IwdHvRsDn4 — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) October 12, 2020

Yeah, Rick. Where was your Confederate cooler?

I see no risk in saying the Project Lincoln guys are running a grift and this is mainly for themselves. I see no risk in saying I don’t trust them. I don’t have to keep it to myself because they are attacking Trump. What, will they quit the project because I don’t trust them? — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) October 12, 2020

Who are we to argue with William here?

Before you retweet the Lincoln Project’s next snarky anti-Trump video, take a minute to sample these choice takes from one of its founders. In short: these guys loved the GOP racist strategy until Trump was too loud and mean for their tastes. https://t.co/eH2YlB22Jy — Jack C (@BizFactoryJack) October 12, 2020

Trump was too mean and loud for their tastes.

Or he refused to hire one of them …

Just sayin’.

Once again I am reminding people that Rick Wilson, the virtuous GOP strategist behind the Lincoln Project, has a cooler fully customized with a confederate flag and a “THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN” plastered on top. pic.twitter.com/CWVsMy9qxw — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) October 12, 2020

This doesn’t seem to have gone the way they thought it would.

i’ll be honest i don’t know what the Lincoln project is and it’s gonna stay that way — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) October 12, 2020

How it started. How it ended. We were so “naive how racism was so imbedded in the party.” Lincoln Project pic.twitter.com/ZSNoPyU6uJ — Nadine van der Velde 🕊(she/her) (@nadinevdVelde) October 12, 2020

Oof. Ties to the Proud Boys and a Confederate cooler?

This though is our favorite takeaway on the segment from Twitter:

Heh.

Also, had to throw this zinger from Jerry Dunleavy in, just for snits and giggles:

Meet the man who regularly steals other people’s Resistance Twitter hot takes and passes them off as Lincoln Project originals. https://t.co/jHYqw8Dg0Y — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 12, 2020

As we said before, overrated and overpaid trolls.

***

