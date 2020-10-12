https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-event-drowned-out-by-trump-supporters

Just days after virtually no one showed up to see him speak in Phoenix, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had another embarrassing campaign moment, this time in Ohio.

What are the details?

While speaking Monday at a drive-in event in Toledo about jobs and the economy, the former vice president was repeatedly drowned out by supporters of President Trump chanting “Four More Years!”

Footage from the event posted on Twitter by NBC News reporter Marianna Sotomayor show Biden speaking in front of parked cars while the Trump supporters, located hundreds of feet away and across the street, waved flags and made enough noise that Biden couldn’t be heard clearly.

According to Sotomayor, the Trump supporters chanted “Four More Years,” “Trump,” and “USA” throughout the event whenever Biden mentioned the president.

During the campaign stop, Biden touted his economic recovery plan to “Build Back Better” and slammed the president as “reckless.”

“The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he seems to get,” Biden said during the speech. “Trump panicked. His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable.”

The event was the first of two that the Democratic nominee had planned in Ohio on Monday. The Biden campaign is scheduled to hold a get-out-the-vote event in Cincinnati, Ohio, later in the evening.

What else?

In a phone interview with reporters, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien mocked Biden over the size of crowds at his campaign rallies.

“Joe Biden, speaking of travel, is going to be in Ohio today speaking to literally several people on the ground — a state the president won in 2016 and is going to win again in November,” he said, according to CBS News. “We are quite happy to see Joe Biden wasting a valuable day on the campaign trail in a state that he won’t win in three weeks.”

The Trump campaign, citing its confidence in the president’s chances of winning Ohio, has opted not to spend ad money in the state even as Election Day draws ever nearer.

Ohio is considered a must-win swing state for both presidential campaigns. In 2016, Trump carried the state by more than 8 percentage points.

According to RealClearPolitics polling averages, the race is extremely tight in the battleground state with Biden holding a 0.6% lead.

