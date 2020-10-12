https://notthebee.com/article/heres-every-protester-who-got-arrested-in-portland-last-night-during-their-blm-march

The Antifa dweebs were out in Portland last night, dressed in black and covered in body armor (and body odor, no doubt), and 26 of them got themselves arrested.

Just curious: Do you notice anything they all have in common?

Spoiler alert: They’re all white as the pure driven snow 😂

Oregon Live reports on the neckbeard brigade:

Sgt. Kevin Allen, a spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau, said officers made the arrests after protesters blocked some lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard south of Killingsworth Avenue. Allen said police believed the protesters were going to engage in “direct action” aimed at the North Precinct, a frequent target of anti-police protests since May. Allen said previous gatherings there have resulted in fires, riot declarations and assaults on officers. “The crowd’s posture, including their armored attire, strongly suggested that this was planned to be another such event,” Allen said. He said police were also worried about the safety of the protesters gathered in the street. “We were also concerned about the safety of the protesters, who were clad in black and difficult to see, on a major thoroughfare that was open to vehicular traffic. Tonight we had resources in place to make arrests.”

Armored attire or not, judging by the mugshots, those must’ve been the easiest 26 arrests ever made.

I honestly feel bad for these lost souls. They are desperate for a cause to believe in.

