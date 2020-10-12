https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-evidence-indicates-denver-killer-dolloff-provoked-trump-supporter-shooting-killing/

On Saturday it was reported that a local Denver news producer and the news agency’s ‘bodyguard’ were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies on Saturday.

All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police later issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.

We reported last night that the assertion by the police may not be accurate.

Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening:

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.” https://t.co/7PMWtLlhcJ — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020

The producer was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

As we previously pointed out, the shooter had numerous anti-Trump and radical left posts on his social media.

So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From [email protected] the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his [email protected] Trump.

What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

We were the first to report the shooter’s name, Mathew Dolloff, is missing on the Colorado list of Registered Security Guards in Denver.

Last night we reported more on the actual event and altercation between the shooter, Dolloff, and the Trump supporter, Lee Keltner, who died.

We showed pictures from the event where Keltner and Dolloff face off. In the first picture, they approach each other. Then Dolloff pushes Keltner and Keltner retreats. In response, the grandfather Keltner, shoots what was reportedly bear spray at Dolloff. In response to the spray, Dolloff shoots Keltner dead.

Another video shows the incident and how Keltner is shot dead:

Photos from the incident put together shows how the shooting in #Denver at the protest occurred. #denvershooting #denverprotests pic.twitter.com/1vUtnhMl7q — The Up2Dater (@UptoDateNewz) October 12, 2020

Mathew Dolloff, the killer of Trump supporter Keltner was also the aggressor. Lock him up!



