BREAKING: Full interview of a CIA Whistleblower, Allan Harrow Parrot interviewed by Charles Woods and Nicholas Noe, surfaced Sunday, where the three talk about the blackmail /extortion of 152 Billion US dollars sent to Iran to cover up the deaths of seal team 6 by the Obama/Biden administration. Parrot has extensive experience with the intelligence community, and he is planning on releasing documents this week on what he said are going to uncover “numerous crimes sprees”.

UPDATE: 10/12 the maker of the videos below, toward the end of this article, confirm in this footage, that the documents have now been delivered to a “Congress Person” or evaluation:

“A heavy price has been paid for what we are uncovering, and millions of people want to see,” Parrot said.

The truth has to come out, “said Charles Woods, the Father of Ty Woods.

“This is the beginning of the end for the bad guys,” Parrot said.

BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a coverup for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio. pic.twitter.com/ZTjncZv238 — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 11, 2020

This video surfaces on what the Trump campaign reminds us is the 8 year anniversary of when Democrat Joe Biden lied in a debate about the security needs of the Americans in Benghazi.

Nicholas Noe suggested that the reason he ended up running into Parrot was that he was researching why it appeared as if the American Government wanted all of the people connected with Benghazi to die.

Translate the Tweet:

اوباما مبلغ ۱۵۲ میلیارد دلار به رژیم ایران بابت سرپوش گذاشتن و عدم افشاگری درباره مورد هدف قرارگرفتن عمدی هلی‌کوپتر اعضای ویژه (جنگ‌اوران) نیروی دریایی امریکا در افغانستان پرداخت کرده است — قدرت مردم (@powerpeople_) October 11, 2020

“Dead men tell no tales,” Parrot said.

Obama and Biden claimed they had no idea that there was a need for more security at the Benghazi compound where Ty Woods was killed.

8 YEARS AGO TODAY: Joe Biden lied in a debate and claimed the Obama-Biden Administration wasn’t aware of requests for more security in Benghazi. FALSE! They knew, and their negligence resulted in Americans losing their lives. pic.twitter.com/qaVnP8QNpC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2020

WATCH:

In the video Parrot lays out a convincing story that needs to be investigated.

“Our military is so well trained and their work is very compartmentalized, and it is the people at the top who make the decisions, and Ty Woods died unnecessarily, at the hands of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and John Brennan,” Parrot said.

“The story starts in the 1970s when they started an alternative CIA called the Saffari and it was funded by foreign banks and bank accounts and I have those numbers and Osama Bin Laden was one of those people benefitted from the funding from those who were a part of the Safari Club. They were subverting oversight control of the successor of the Church Commission which is the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Parrot said.

The story goes on and Parrot said there was no need to invade Afghanistan, since, “John Brennan, Richard Clarke and Joe Biden, a long list, the Safari Club was started to do something good, but it didn’t turn out good.” he said.

“Leon Panetta, whose first job in the administration was to cancel Rigor covert, CIA program to get Osama,” Parrot said.

“I negotiated with Iran to transfer Osama Bin Laden, to be put on a neutral zone, I had it on tape that it was agreed to, and I went to Bill Richardson who agreed to receive Bin Laden, and it turned out Bin Laden had been transferred. They outsourced the prison duties of terrorists to Iran. So they had no choice but to accept Clinton’s deals. She knew that they would give him up without any struggle, and she had him moved to Abbotabad Pakistan in 2010 and that was our first overhead view of him walking in the garden. It was an advertisement that he was there. He was awaiting his trophy killing, “Parrot said.

“One of his sons said Bin Laden was resigned to dying there. The Iranians turned it into a fateful result and pulled him out at the 11th hour – a double agent provided DNA to CIA station chief, that it was Binladen in Abbottabad and they sent in Seal Team 6 and they only told Obama about Seal Team 6 kill mission after it was over, and when the Radar was put back up so they could not go back.

“It was a one-way trip, and we have witnesses who say that Hillary and Panetta were threatening Obama that if he didn’t go along with the kill mission that they would go to the press and he would not survive politically. That is when they pulled him off the golf course after it was over.

“The architects were Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, and Panetta. Seal Team 6 killed Osama’s double, based on one of the wives who screamed that and that is why they didn’t save the body, they threw the parts over the mountains, and John Brennan told everyone to lie,” Parrot said.

“You must bury Muslims on land, Brennan is Muslim and he knows it is a lie. Biden, Hillary and Brennan trusted Iran to get Osama and keep him there, and they didn’t and that is why Iran bribed him. Obama paid them 152 Billion and Biden had them killed. We have the documents. We are on the winning team. We have Terrabytes of information, video, audio, photos,” he said.

So was Seal team 6 shot down on purpose? Noe askes.

“Yes. Obama paid money and Biden paid with their blood,” Parrot said.

This video appears to confirm some of the details of Parrot’s testimony.

This story is developing…

